BlackRock Inc. Buys 11,182 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.75% of Atrion worth $78,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $638.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $614.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.14. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $764.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.