BlackRock Inc. Buys 13,885 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $75,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

ANIK stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $536.19 million, a PE ratio of -80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

