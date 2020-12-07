BlackRock Inc. Buys 36,233 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.90% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $76,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of -0.55.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EIDX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,727 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,955 shares of company stock worth $3,664,327. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.