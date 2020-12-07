BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.13% of MGP Ingredients worth $74,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $756.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,198. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.