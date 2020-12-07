BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $75,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after acquiring an additional 265,245 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 851,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,761 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 455,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

ESPR opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $841.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

