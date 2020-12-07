BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.71% of Heartland Financial USA worth $74,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 171,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.