BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Camping World worth $72,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 34.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 780.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $650,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

