BlackRock Inc. Has $71.78 Million Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,078 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.65% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $71,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

