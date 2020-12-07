BlackRock Inc. Has $73.74 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344,090 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Steelcase worth $73,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Steelcase by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 259,259 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Steelcase by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 41,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at $895,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCS opened at $13.34 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.