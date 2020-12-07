BlackRock Inc. Has $74.51 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,710 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $74,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 218.8% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 356,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 244,961 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 220.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 122,771 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $940.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

