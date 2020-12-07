BlackRock Inc. Has $77.99 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $77,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In related news, Director James Reid sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total transaction of $317,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,291,496.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,091,379.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,882,647 in the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

