BlackRock Inc. Has $78.52 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $78,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

