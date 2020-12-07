BlackRock Inc. Has $80.07 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,090,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of América Móvil worth $80,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.71 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

