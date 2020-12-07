BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.45% of Domo worth $72,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Domo by 4,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

