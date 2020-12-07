BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.12% of Acushnet worth $78,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

