BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.07% of Switch worth $77,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Switch by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Switch by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 514,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 363,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,460,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH opened at $16.07 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $355,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,513.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,088,916 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.