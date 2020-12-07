BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Ichor worth $72,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICHR opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $853.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

