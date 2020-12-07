BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 685,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.59% of NOW worth $72,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NOW stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

