BlackRock Inc. Sells 157,989 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of Lakeland Financial worth $72,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

