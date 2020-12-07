BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,458 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.62% of Universal Electronics worth $76,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 54.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $776.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.