BlackRock Inc. Sells 261,551 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,622,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,551 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.94% of Red Rock Resorts worth $79,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $854,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

