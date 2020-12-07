BlackRock Inc. Sells 72,960 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Meredith worth $79,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 238,420 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 460,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

