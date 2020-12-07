BlackRock Inc. Sells 96,570 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,453,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.79% of Harmonic worth $80,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 650,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.10 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.