BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,106 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.63% of EVO Payments worth $74,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EVO Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $141,857.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,634.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,337 shares of company stock worth $4,341,357 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.