Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.