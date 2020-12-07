Brian M. Carroll Sells 60,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACEL opened at $10.65 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. BidaskClub cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

