Brick & Kyle Associates Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Chevron by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securiti lowered their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.28 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

