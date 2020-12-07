Brick & Kyle Associates Has $2.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB opened at $188.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $188.58.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.