Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $212.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.39.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.