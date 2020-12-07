Brick & Kyle Associates Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

LHX stock opened at $195.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.