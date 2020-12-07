Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.09. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

ELAN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

