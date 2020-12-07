Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

