Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,439. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

