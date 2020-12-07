Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

