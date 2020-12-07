Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth about $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 18.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

