Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 48.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cannae by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 13,484.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,302,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

CNNE opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.