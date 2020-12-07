Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cardtronics worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cardtronics by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.