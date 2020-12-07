Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Carpenter Technology worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 548,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 217,598 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $29.61 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

