CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.33.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

