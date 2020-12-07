CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Sells $532,180.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CBIZ by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CBIZ by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

