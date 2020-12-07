CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,686 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $325,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,186 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 96,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

