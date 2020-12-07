Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Chase worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chase by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $510,770 over the last ninety days.

Chase stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $125.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

