Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Chase worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chase by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chase by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chase by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chase by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Chase by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Chase stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $125.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $510,770 over the last ninety days.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

