Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $540,712.82 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $8,320,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 354,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

