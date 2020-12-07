Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $114,440.13 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

