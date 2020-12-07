Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after buying an additional 220,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

