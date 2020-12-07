Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cortexyme by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

