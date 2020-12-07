Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 344.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 417,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 65,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Consumer Edge cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.26. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 367,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.