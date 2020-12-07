CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.59% of CSW Industrials worth $75,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,777,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $115.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $676,175. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

