Cynata Therapeutics Limited (CYP.AX) (ASX:CYP) Insider Buys A$237,000.00 in Stock

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (CYP.AX) (ASX:CYP) insider Paul Wotton acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$237,000.00 ($169,285.71).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.68.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

